Man in extremely critical condition, five others hurt after crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters say a man is in extremely critical condition, and five others, including a pregnant woman, were hurt after a crash in Phoenix on Wednesday evening. The crash happened near 32nd Street and McDowell Road.

Firefighters say an SUV rolled over onto its roof, and one person was trapped inside, but crews rescued the person. A 30-year-old man was then rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition. A pregnant woman was also taken to the hospital in stable condition. Four other people had minor injuries but didn’t need to go to the hospital.

Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the crash and saw four vehicles with damage. One SUV was on its roof next to a city bus. Three other cars had damage to their front bumpers. Witnesses were gathered in front of a nearby Burger King, speaking to police.

It’s unknown what led up to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

