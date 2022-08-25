Newcomers Guide
Man dies after being shot during a fight at south Phoenix business

The alleged shooter called 911 following a fight at a business near 14th St. and Broadway.
The alleged shooter called 911 following a fight at a business near 14th St. and Broadway.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:39 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after police say he was shot by an acquaintance at a business in south Phoenix Wednesday night.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. at a business near 14th Street and Broadway Road. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as Jesus Hinojosa-Chavez, 52.

The man who called 911 to report the shooting stayed at the scene and told officers he was the person who shot Hinojosa-Chavez. He explained that he knew the other man, and that they had been fighting. He told investigators he saw Hinojosa-Chavez reach for what he thought was a gun, so he shot him. Other witnesses told police the same story.

The man has been released, pending review by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. Detectives are still investigating.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

