Man detained after another man shot, killed in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been detained after another man was shot and killed in Phoenix on Wednesday night. The shooting happened near 14th Street and Broadway Road just after 7 p.m.

Police arrived at the scene and found a man shot. Shortly afterward, firefighters arrived and declared the man dead. Officers began speaking to another man, who they say was identified as the shooter. The man was detained and had no injuries.

Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and saw a handful of police cars blocking off 14th Street. Officers were walking around as a group of people was huddled across the street.

Names for both men have not been released. Traffic is blocked off at 14th Street, just south of Broadway Road. The investigation is ongoing.

