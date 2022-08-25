Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Man detained after another man shot, killed in Phoenix

The shooting happened near 14th Street and Broadway Road just after 7 p.m.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:55 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been detained after another man was shot and killed in Phoenix on Wednesday night. The shooting happened near 14th Street and Broadway Road just after 7 p.m.

TRENDING: Man in extremely critical condition, five others hurt after crash in Phoenix

Police arrived at the scene and found a man shot. Shortly afterward, firefighters arrived and declared the man dead. Officers began speaking to another man, who they say was identified as the shooter. The man was detained and had no injuries.

Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and saw a handful of police cars blocking off 14th Street. Officers were walking around as a group of people was huddled across the street.

TRENDING: Border wall built with shipping containers near Yuma complete; here’s what it looks like

Names for both men have not been released. Traffic is blocked off at 14th Street, just south of Broadway Road. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Maricopa County Attorney's Office adding new team to prosecute animal abuse cases
Man detained after victim shot, killed in Phoenix
What you need to know about qualifying for student debt relief
Smith reportedly robbed 9 PetSmarts and one Big Lots in Arizona and California over three weeks.
Man accused of robbing 9 PetSmarts in Arizona and California during crime spree