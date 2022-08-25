Newcomers Guide
Man arrested after allegedly kidnapping girlfriend, leading police on Valley car chase

Glendale police and Arizona DPS troopers have arrested a man who reportedly kidnapped his girlfriend after an early morning car chase.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in custody after allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend, then leading police on a car chase through parts of the Valley early Thursday.

It started late Wednesday night when Glendale police responded to a domestic violence situation at a home on West Solano Drive, near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Officers were told that a man driving a truck had crashed into a wall and was threatening to shoot a woman. When police arrived, the man and woman were gone.

A short time later, Glendale and Phoenix police officers spotted the truck involved in the possible kidnapping near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road. When they tried to stop him, he sped away, leading officers and DPS troopers on a lengthy pursuit across sections of I-10 and I-17. Police said they tried to use stop sticks, but the man continued driving his truck with flat tires. Eventually, one trooper was able to grapple the truck to stop it near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 2:30 a.m.

The driver’s girlfriend got out of the truck before officers fired pepper balls and bean bags into the truck. Shortly afterward, police arrested the man and he was taken to jail where he’s being held on various charges. The woman was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

