Man accused of robbing 9 PetSmarts in Arizona and California during crime spree

Smith reportedly robbed 9 PetSmarts and one Big Lots in Arizona and California over three weeks.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:44 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing charges after reportedly robbing 10 stores, including nine PetSmarts, in Arizona and California over three weeks. The Department of Justice says 26-year-old Samuel Smith began the crime spree on July 31 and was finally arrested on Sunday in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Most of the stores were in Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties. Investigators say during the weeks-long spree, he stole over $7,000.

The lone robbery in Phoenix was on Thursday. Police say he walked into the Petsmart and paid for his items. However, Smith then pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the employee before leaving the store. Surveillance video shows Smith in a black mask carrying a black bag.

Two days after the Phoenix robbery, Smith reportedly robbed a Petsmart in Rancho Cucamonga. Police say Smith saw officers coming near him and drove off from the store, leading police on a chase. He began shooting at them during the 20-minute chase until officers hit his car to stop him. During the crash, police say Smith accidentally shot himself him the chin. He was taken to the hospital. He faces up to 47 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

