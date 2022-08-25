Newcomers Guide
Ivy Brain Tumor Center discusses forms of treatment for rare aggressive brain cancer

A doctor from the Ivy Brain Tumor Center discusses Giloblastoma, a rare and deadly brain cancer that Senator John McCain passed away from four years ago.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four years ago on Aug. 25, the country said goodbye to Senator John McCain who lost his battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Earlier this month, Nicole Hazen, wife of Arizona Diamondback’s general manager Mike Hazen, died from the same disease.

Dr. Kelley Braun from the Ivy Brain Tumor Center at Barrow Neurological Institute spoke with Good Morning Arizona reporter Tess Rafols, about new developments and treatments for this deadly disease.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

