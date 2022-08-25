Ivy Brain Tumor Center discusses forms of treatment for rare aggressive brain cancer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four years ago on Aug. 25, the country said goodbye to Senator John McCain who lost his battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Earlier this month, Nicole Hazen, wife of Arizona Diamondback’s general manager Mike Hazen, died from the same disease.

Dr. Kelley Braun from the Ivy Brain Tumor Center at Barrow Neurological Institute spoke with Good Morning Arizona reporter Tess Rafols, about new developments and treatments for this deadly disease.

