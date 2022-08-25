How the Phoenix Housing Initiative will impact affordable housing in the metro area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rent has skyrocketed across the Phoenix metro area and the City of Phoenix is trying to address it through the Phoenix Housing Initiative.

According to the most recent Phoenix Housing Department report, the city is almost at its halfway point of the goal to create or preserve around 50,000 units by 2030. The Phoenix Housing Initiative, originally launched in 2019, reviewed the 23,000 housing units to get an idea of the scope of what’s now been made available to residents. Nearly 17,000 market-value homes along the central corridor make up the total unit number.

For those needing affordable housing options, fewer than 1,000 units were created or preserved by the department. The city says that it is aware of the disparity and that it is working to close the gap. To completely solve the affordable housing crisis in Phoenix, over 100,000 units would need to be built.

“We’ve certainly seen more development now than we ever have in recent years. We have about 3,200 affordable units that are right now either in pre-development or under construction,” said a city official. “And over the next two years should be coming online, so that’ll add a significant number of units to the market.”

One unit near Van Buren Street and 20th called Harmont at the Park is set to be complete by the end of this year, but there is still a long way to go.

