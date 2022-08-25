House heavily damaged by fire in northeast Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix and Scottsdale firefighters have extinguished a large fire that broke out at a northeast Phoenix home Thursday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., someone called 911 about a fire in their neighbor’s backyard that was spreading to the house. When fire crews arrived at the home, on Sylvia Street near 56th Street and Cactus Road, the family had already made it out safely.

Since the fire was growing as it spread through the home, fire officials made the decision to pull firefighters out to a defensive position. It was extinguished a short time later, but the home suffered extensive damage.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

