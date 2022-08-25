Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

House heavily damaged by fire in northeast Phoenix

A northeast Phoenix home suffered extensive damage in a fire that broke out in the backyard...
A northeast Phoenix home suffered extensive damage in a fire that broke out in the backyard Thursday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix and Scottsdale firefighters have extinguished a large fire that broke out at a northeast Phoenix home Thursday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., someone called 911 about a fire in their neighbor’s backyard that was spreading to the house. When fire crews arrived at the home, on Sylvia Street near 56th Street and Cactus Road, the family had already made it out safely.

TRENDING: Man arrested after allegedly kidnapping girlfriend, leading police on Valley car chase

Since the fire was growing as it spread through the home, fire officials made the decision to pull firefighters out to a defensive position. It was extinguished a short time later, but the home suffered extensive damage.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The alleged shooter called 911 following a fight at a business near 14th St. and Broadway.
Man dies after being shot during a fight at south Phoenix business
A local Valley cannabis dispensary is looking to support servicemembers by partnering with...
GreenPharms helping veterans heal from PTSD
The City of Phoenix and the Phoenix Housing Initiative is working to reach their goal of 50,000...
How the Phoenix Housing Initiative will impact affordable housing in the metro area
Glendale police and Arizona DPS troopers have arrested a man after an early morning car chase...
Man arrested after allegedly kidnapping girlfriend, leading police on Valley car chase
Making housing more affordable in metro Phoenix