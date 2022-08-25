Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

GreenPharms helping veterans heal from PTSD

Many veterans struggle with PTSD, and local dispensary GreenPharms is doing their part to help.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:35 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A local dispensary chain located in both Mesa and Flagstaff has been helping veterans struggling with PTSD all month long.

GreenPharms has been offering a variety of servicemember-focused deals all August long. Arizona’s Family reporter Colton Shone dropped by one dispensary location to discuss the work the company has been doing in the Valley. Watch his Good Morning, Arizona segment above!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The alleged shooter called 911 following a fight at a business near 14th St. and Broadway.
Man dies after being shot during a fight at south Phoenix business
The City of Phoenix and the Phoenix Housing Initiative is working to reach their goal of 50,000...
How the Phoenix Housing Initiative will impact affordable housing in the metro area
GreenPharms is giving back to Valley veterans
Glendale police and Arizona DPS troopers have arrested a man after an early morning car chase...
Man arrested after allegedly kidnapping girlfriend, leading police on Valley car chase