Derek Chauvin transferred to Tucson prison

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:29 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd was transferred to a federal prison in Tucson Wednesday, Aug. 24.

According to a CBS report, Derek Chauvin was transferred from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Oak Park Heights to the Federal Correctional Institution - Tucson.

Chauvin is serving more than 20 years for the murder and for violating Floyd’s civil rights.

Floyd’s killing sparked protests worldwide over police brutality and racism.

Chauvin, who is white, pinned Floyd to the pavement for more than nine minutes as the Black man pleaded, “I can’t breathe,” and became unresponsive.

FCI Tucson, 8901 S. Wilmot Road, is a medium-security U.S. penitentiary that houses 266 inmates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

