Arizona Humane Society hiring out working cats for environmentally friendly pest control

The Arizona Humane Society is hosting a Working Cats program to help you rid your home and property of pests!
By Dani Birzer
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:24 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Humane Society is hiring out some very special cats looking to earn their keep as environmentally friendly pest control cats!

The society’s Working Cats program allows individuals to “hire” a cat living at the shelter to help them with unwanted critters around their house and property. Arizona’s Family reporter Whitney Clark dropped by to meet some of these working cats this morning and to talk about the program with AHS coordinators!

Watch the segment above to learn how you can hire a cat!

