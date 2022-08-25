Newcomers Guide
4th-grade student found with gun at Queen Creek charter school

Police confiscated the gun and other officers were called to the charter school to assist with the investigation.
Police confiscated the gun and other officers were called to the charter school to assist with the investigation.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:44 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after a fourth-grade student reportedly brought a gun to school Thursday morning in Queen Creek.

Around 8:20 a.m., staff at Legacy Traditional School called police and when officers arrived, the child had already been moved to a secure area away from other students. School officials say the student never pulled out the gun.

Police confiscated the gun and other officers were called to the charter school to assist with the investigation. The school released a statement, saying they are fully cooperating with police and that the student is prohibited from entering campus. No one was hurt.

