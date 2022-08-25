4th-grade student found with gun at Queen Creek charter school

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after a fourth-grade student reportedly brought a gun to school Thursday morning in Queen Creek.

Around 8:20 a.m., staff at Legacy Traditional School called police and when officers arrived, the child had already been moved to a secure area away from other students. School officials say the student never pulled out the gun.

Police confiscated the gun and other officers were called to the charter school to assist with the investigation. The school released a statement, saying they are fully cooperating with police and that the student is prohibited from entering campus. No one was hurt.

