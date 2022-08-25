2 men hurt after car crashes into east Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men were hospitalized after a car crashed into an east Phoenix restaurant Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a car veered off the roadway and hit Sushi Sonora on 32nd Street, just south of McDowell Road. Because of the extent of the damage, the Phoenix Fire Department says crews had to use machinery to get the driver out of the car. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Two men inside the restaurant were hit by the car. While police say neither suffered life-threatening injuries, one was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police are investigating the crash and believe impairment played a role.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.