US Border Patrol agent saves infant from choking

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:03 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A U.S. Border Patrol agent’s quick response saved a 9-month-old infant from choking over the weekend.

Tucson Sector agents were processing migrants at the Ajo Station around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday when a Brazilian woman began signaling for help that her infant daughter was choking.

A Border Patrol officer immediately jumped into action, grabbing the baby and scooping a visible substance from her mouth. The agent then began to hit the baby’s back and clear her airway. After vomiting, the baby started to cry and was given back to the mother. The mother said that she did not want any further aid. Later that day, the baby was checked by medical staff and was determined to be healthy.

“Border Patrol agents perform border security 24/7, and part of that mission is saving lives,” stated Tucson Sector Chief John Modlin.

