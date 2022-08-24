Newcomers Guide
UPDATE: Authorities detain armed suspect on University of Arizona campus

(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:14 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities detained an armed suspect on the University of Arizona campus early Wednesday, Aug. 24.

At 10:26 a.m., the University of Arizona Police Department said the man was taken into custody and gave the all-clear.

The suspect was captured near the UA student union, which is near East 2nd Street and North Mountain Avenue.

About 30 minutes earlier, the UAPD said the suspect was spotted at the school’s communication building near University and Park.

The UAPD said the suspect, a man in his 20s, had a firearm in his waistband.

