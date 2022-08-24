Newcomers Guide
Tucson man convicted of federal child sex abuse charges

Eric David Marrufo, of Tucson, has been found guilty of five counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and sexual contact with a child.(Arizona Department of Corrections)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:17 PM MST|Updated: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:20 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A federal trial jury found a Tucson man guilty last week of multiple child sexual abuse charges.

Eric David Marrufo, 43, was found guilty of five counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and one count of abusive sexual contact with a child.

Federal prosecutors say evidence at the trial showed that Marrufo abused victims at his home on the Pascua Yaqui Indian Reservation between August 2006 and August 2008. Marrufo is a member of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe.

Marrufo’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 24. He is being held in custody while he waits for the hearing.

Each count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and abusive sexual contact with a child can carry a maximum sentence of life in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.

Marrufo’s case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pascua Yaqui Police Department. Prosecutors were assistant U.S. attorneys Matthew C. Cassell and Rui Wang.

