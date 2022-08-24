Tegan and Sara, Bleachers to headline inaugural Zona Music Festival in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another big music festival is being launched in the Valley. Popular promoter Psyko Steve Presents and Downtown Phoenix have announced a two-day boutique music festival that features some of the hottest and brightest up-and-coming artists in the alternative rock, indie, and pop/rock scenes.

The 2022 Zona Music Festival will have major headliners like Tegan and Sara, Bleachers, Portugal. The Man, and Japanese Breakfast. Other up-and-coming artists like Bartees Strange, The Happy Feets, Turnover, TV Girl, The National Parks, the Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, and Playboy Manbaby are also performing.

“We are beyond thrilled to be among this incredible lineup and return to one of our favorite cities in the United States,” said Tegan and Sara. “It’s been a long three years, and we are very much looking forward to getting on stage and strutting our stuff at ZONA in December!”

General admission and VIP tickets go on sale on Friday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. For more information, click/tap here.

