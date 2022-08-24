Storms possible Wednesday night for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thunderstorms got a later start in the mountains on Wednesday, meaning that if we get any storms in the Valley, they will likely come later than we saw on Tuesday. However, the chance for storms tonight in metro Phoenix is around 40%. And if we do get storms, they will most likely be similar to last night’s hit-and-miss variety, with the emphasis on missing most folks.

The longer-term forecast shows the chance for storms going downhill the rest of the week. However, with a spurt on the weekend, monsoon moisture will be evacuated from the state by next week, and we’ll warm up significantly. Early next week, we’ll see highs around 107-108 degrees. Still, knock on wood; we haven’t had a temperature of 110 or more this August.

On this date in 1951, a hurricane came ashore on the Baja peninsula southwest of Yuma. Over 5 inches of rain fell in southwest Arizona.a.

