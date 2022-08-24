Newcomers Guide
Pinal County sheriff sergeant killed in off-duty motorcycle crash

"Please keep Sgt. Stout's family, friends and co-workers in your thoughts and prayers. Stay safe and God bless," PCSO said on Facebook.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:09 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Sgt. Art Stout died after being involved in a traffic accident while riding his motorcycle off-duty on the afternoon of Aug. 15. No other vehicles were involved. Officials say that Stout was a tenured, long-time member of the department. They described his personality as positive, saying he had an “infectious smile” and a “great outlook on life.”

“Please keep Sgt. Stout’s family, friends and co-workers in your thoughts and prayers. Stay safe and God bless,” the post read.

