NFL event staff planning Super Bowl Experience at Phoenix Convention Center

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The population of Phoenix is about to explode in February. The Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s will be at the Phoenix Convention Center for a week. Nicki Ewell is the NFL Senior Director of Events. She’s in Phoenix working out logistics for the fan experience, which opens on February 4.

“This is really the event that we open the weekend prior to the Super Bowl, so the locals can come down before all the tourists submerge on the city,” said Ewell.

The event goes dark for a few days, then reopens Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading up to the Super Bowl on February 12, 2023.

“We have NFL shop merchandise photo ops, cold Bud Light, always great food from our friends here at Aramark, but it’s something for everybody. We have the Hall of Fame will come in and curate the entire Hall of Fame bust exhibit,” said Ewell.

Tickets are $20 the first weekend and $40 the second, and kids under 12 are free. Tickets go on sale in December.

The Convention Center isn’t the only spot for fans. There will be events on game day on the Great Lawn in Glendale. In addition, the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee is throwing a big multi-day party at Margaret T. Hance Park. That will be a free event with local food, Native American artists and concerts.

