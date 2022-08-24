Miss Wheelchair Arizona takes third runner up in Miss Wheelchair America

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Ms. Wheelchair Arizona has come in third runner-up for Ms. Wheelchair America!

Brooke Brown came by Good Morning Arizona last week before competing in the national contest called Ms. Wheelchair America. Brown has cerebral palsy, a mobility disorder that weakens muscles in the body. Brown said that it affects her ability to speak and that others sometimes have trouble understanding her unless they’re trained.

Because of technology, however, she’s able to speak and is a motivational speaker who hosts workshops, and is a published author. Ms. Wheelchair America is a week-long competition that is focused on advocacy for the disability community, achievements, and communication. Brown’s platform is “Always Assume Competence.”

She wrote to Arizona’s Family the following:

I had some stiff competition, so I feel very honored and blessed that I sat before a panel of judges who finally listened. One judge even wants to help me develop my “Always Assume Competence” platform into a workshop that I will teach at next year’s pageant while helping to also mentor the “Little Miss” Wheelchair girls.

When she returns from the competition, Brown will be acting as an Arizona State coordinator.

