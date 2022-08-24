Man shot at Phoenix bus stop; police investigating apparent string of shootings

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot at a Phoenix bus stop early Wednesday morning. Officers say it happened near 23rd and Northern avenues around 2:30 a.m.

When they showed up, they found a man who had been shot. His condition is currently unknown. According to authorities on scene, this is in the same area where investigators believe transients and homeless people are being targeted and in some cases, shot. However, no other information has been released and police haven’t said if this recent shooting is connected to any previous shooting.

Authorities also haven’t said they’re actively seeking a suspect nor if a suspect description is available.

In June, Arizona’s Family reported about how a fight ended in a shooting that left two people hurt at a stop at 19th Avenue and Dunlap, less than two miles away from this recent shooting.

Arizona’s Family has reached out to police for more information. Check back for updates.

