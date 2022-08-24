Newcomers Guide
Man shot at Phoenix bus stop; police investigating apparent string of shootings

Phoenix police say a man was shot at a Phoenix bus stop near 23rd Ave & Northern on Wednesday.
Phoenix police say a man was shot at a Phoenix bus stop near 23rd Ave & Northern on Wednesday.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:45 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot at a Phoenix bus stop early Wednesday morning. Officers say it happened near 23rd and Northern avenues around 2:30 a.m.

When they showed up, they found a man who had been shot. His condition is currently unknown. According to authorities on scene, this is in the same area where investigators believe transients and homeless people are being targeted and in some cases, shot. However, no other information has been released and police haven’t said if this recent shooting is connected to any previous shooting.

Authorities also haven’t said they’re actively seeking a suspect nor if a suspect description is available.

In June, Arizona’s Family reported about how a fight ended in a shooting that left two people hurt at a stop at 19th Avenue and Dunlap, less than two miles away from this recent shooting.

Arizona’s Family has reached out to police for more information. Check back for updates.

