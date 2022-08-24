Newcomers Guide
Man dies after being shot with his own gun during fight at west Phoenix home, police say

Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.
(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:03 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead and another injured after a fight ended in a gun going off inside a west Phoenix home early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called out to a home near 113th Avenue and Monterosa, just north of Indian School Road, before 7 a.m. Police showed up and learned that a man with a gun had gone to the home to confront the people inside. At some point a fight broke out between two men and the gun fired, striking the man who brought it. That man was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

Detectives are still on the scene trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. Police are expected to provide an update later on Wednesday. Check back for updates.

