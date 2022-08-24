Newcomers Guide
JAWS comes to IMAX for one week only

HOMEMADE shows the journey of Force Reconnaissance Marine Adam Sorensen (Source: Pexels)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Award-winning film JAWS is being re-released, and this time it’s swimming onto the IMAX screen!

In celebration of the first summer blockbuster movie, directed by Steven Spielberg, Universal is showing the film in REAL 3D and IMAX for one week, starting Friday, Sept. 2. Click here to get tickets at your closest IMAX theatre.

Find out what happens when a killer shark wreaks havoc on a Long Island community. It’s up to a local sheriff, marine biologist, and seafaring captain to find the beast. JAWS stars Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss. Click here to watch the trailer.

