Goodyear wants a Trader Joe’s!

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Goodyear residents are inviting Trader Joe’s to build a location in the city, a request they’re making for the fourth time since 2017.

It’s Trader Joe’s 55th birthday this year, and the City of Goodyear is inviting them once again to build a store in the city. Goodyear is the ninth fastest-growing city in the nation, and residents say that having the grocery store chain would be a welcome addition to the neighborhood. In fact, during a retail survey, some community residents responded that their #1 most wanted grocery store in the city is Trader Joe’s.

On Thursday, from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m., anyone interested is welcome to join the live event “We Want Trader Joe’s in Goodyear” birthday party on the city’s official Facebook page. Mayor Joe Pizzillo and other guests will speak, and residents are invited to leave birthday messages for the chain and share what they love about the store on social media.

This isn’t the first time Goodyear residents have gone to great lengths to be noticed by the chain. In 2019, residents gathered in December on “We Want Trader Joe’s Day.” They held signs, signed petitions, and even produced a music video about their love for the store.

