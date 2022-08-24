First Alert Weather: Heavy rain on tap for parts of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mostly sunny skies this morning in the Valley with temperatures in the 80s. Look for partly sunny conditions this afternoon and a high of 101 degrees. First Alert Possible later today for storms that may move through the Valley late this afternoon and into this evening.

Storm chances are decent across Arizona’s high country, with a 40% chance for those storms to impact the Valley this evening. Heavy rain and damaging winds continue to be the main concern where storms do form. In Southwestern Arizona, a Flood Watch has been issued from early this afternoon until early tomorrow morning for the possibility of heavy rain and flash flooding.

Storm chances continue tomorrow through Saturday but drop off a bit to just 20 percent. Storm chances and the potential for heavy rain stays elevated in the mountains of our state.

A drying trend begins Sunday and continues into early next week with a monsoon break that also brings a warm-up. Temperatures peak near 101 the next few days but climb to 107 by next Tuesday.

