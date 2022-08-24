Eastern Arizona town of Duncan cleaning up day after historic flooding

DUNCAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The small town of Duncan in Eastern Arizona, close to the New Mexico border, was hard hit by flooding Monday. It prompted evacuations and shelter-in-place orders. By Tuesday morning, much of the water had receded. Those living and working in the impacted areas were able to access the damage for the first time.

“This has been quite the adventure,” Amber Todd said. She showed us around her property. “This is the street view, and you can see like on the porch where the water line is,” Todd said.

Floodwaters filled her front and backyard as well as her shop. “Yesterday I thought we’re going to lose everything, and we recently just got a medical bed for her,” she explained.

She’s referring to the bed they recently got her five-year-old daughter with special needs. “Out of all the things in that home please let us not lose that bed. Because it was an $18,000 bed,” she said.

She considers herself lucky, as does Stan Ellis. His family owns Ranch House, a restaurant and bar down the road. “There’s not much damage in here, the water didn’t get inside but we had everything put up,” Ellis said. “Then we go out to the out bar, out here, and it’s still underwater,” he continued.

Then there’s his parking lot; it’s a lake. “We feel fortunate that it made it right up to the door, as a matter of fact but an inch or two from the threshold, which we had sandbags on but it never came in to the main part of the restaurant,” he said.

Others weren’t as fortunate, and that’s where neighbors come in. “We’re a strong community and we have amazing people and we’re all going to work together and help each other through all of this,” Katrina Lunt said.

Lunt said she started driving around yesterday and again today, trying to help people in whatever way she could. “We love you, we’re here for you and I know it’s hard to ask for help but we’re here to help you and we love you,” Lunt said.

“Every time someone drives by they’re waving, and everyone is real happy to see that we’re getting back to our homes,” Todd said.

To help out, a couple of groups have come together. To find out how you can help, click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.