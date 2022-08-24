Drunk Shakespeare comes to Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Shakespeare, Shakespeare, wherefore art thou, William Shakespeare? He’s now in Phoenix at The Rose Theatre, inside the Arizona Center, with the Drunk Shakespeare Society!

It’s a show centered around members of the Drunk Shakespeare Society in which one chosen cast member must down five shots of whiskey and then attempt to act out a major role of a Shakespearean play. Every show is unique, and craft cocktails for the audience to enjoy will be readily available. Opening night is Thursday at 7:30 p.m., and on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 and 9 p.m.

Proof of the COVID-19 vaccine is required and attendees must be 21 or older. Tickets start at $39. One luxury experience is available for $500, allowing you and a partner to be Queen or King of the evening with a throne and crown for two, caviar, and more-including decision-making powers during the show.

