DPS officer released from hospital after being dragged during car chase

By Dani Birzer
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety has been released from the hospital after being dragged during a car chase on State Route 92 earlier this month.

Officials say that on Thursday, Aug. 11, an Acura sedan was pulled over on SR 92 south of Sierra Vista near the Mexican border. During the stop, troopers opened the driver’s side door to detain the driver. DPS says that’s when Marcus A. Calderon, 37, of Tucson started driving away, dragging the trooper for several hundred feet before he could free himself from the car.

When a second trooper tried to stop the car again, the Acura crashed and was disabled. Calderon was arrested and booked into Cochise County Jail on various charges including aggravated assault on a peace officer. Four women were also in the car and were turned over to Border Patrol.

The trooper who was dragged wasn’t seriously hurt.

