Crash involving dump truck closes portion of Loop 202 in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 are closed at Price Road in Chandler due to a crash involving a dump truck.

The crash happened around noon and appears to only involve the truck. No one was seriously hurt, but the Arizona Department of Public Safety says the eastbound lanes are expected to remain closed for at least the next two hours. ADOT says traffic is exiting and re-entering the 202 at Price Road. The westbound lanes are not affected.

CLOSED: L-202 EB is closed at Price Road due to a crash. Traffic is exiting and re-entering at Price. There is no estimated reopening time. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/66VtowNxhg — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 24, 2022

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route during the closure. Check back for updates.

