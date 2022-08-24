Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Crash involving dump truck closes portion of Loop 202 in Chandler

The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 closed at Price Road in Chandler following a crash involving a...
The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 closed at Price Road in Chandler following a crash involving a dump truck.(Courtesy: ADOT)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:28 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 are closed at Price Road in Chandler due to a crash involving a dump truck.

The crash happened around noon and appears to only involve the truck. No one was seriously hurt, but the Arizona Department of Public Safety says the eastbound lanes are expected to remain closed for at least the next two hours. ADOT says traffic is exiting and re-entering the 202 at Price Road. The westbound lanes are not affected.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route during the closure. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ambulance Light
US Border Patrol agent saves infant from choking
Back in July, Phoenix police found a dog with its mouth and legs duct-taped near a north...
Animal cruelty cases rising in Maricopa County as top prosecutor announces new efforts to combat trend
ASU Prep Pilgrim Rest begins preparing students for college and careers starting in kindergarten.
ASU Prep Pilgrim Rest in historic East Lake area of Phoenix specializes in STEM and the arts
Chandler police says a routine traffic stop ended up with a drug bust.
Chandler police seizure hundreds of fentanyl pills, meth during traffic stop