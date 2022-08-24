Newcomers Guide
Chandler police seizure hundreds of fentanyl pills, meth during traffic stop

Chandler police says a routine traffic stop ended up with a drug bust.
Chandler police says a routine traffic stop ended up with a drug bust.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:41 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than a thousand fentanyl pills and several grams of meth were discovered during what police called a routine traffic stop in Chandler last week.

According to authorities, one person was arrested after officers found 1,025 fentanyl pills & 30 grams of methamphetamine on Aug. 17.

It comes as law enforcement agencies have been busy making drug busts around the state. Recently, U.S. Border Patrol agents found hundreds of fentanyl and other drugs concealed in a tractor-trailer that was trying to cross into Arizona from Mexico. Federal authorities say they’ve been seeing a surge of “rainbow fentanyl” that could attract kids and teens into drug use.

