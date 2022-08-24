Chandler police seizure hundreds of fentanyl pills, meth during traffic stop

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than a thousand fentanyl pills and several grams of meth were discovered during what police called a routine traffic stop in Chandler last week.

According to authorities, one person was arrested after officers found 1,025 fentanyl pills & 30 grams of methamphetamine on Aug. 17.

On 8-17-22, #ChandlerPD conducted a routine traffic stop, resulting in an arrest & seizure of 1025 fentanyl pills & 30 grams of methamphetamine. It's the great proactive work our patrol officers do daily to remove the dangerous drugs off the streets. #ChandlerAZ #Community pic.twitter.com/100ylZWmBm — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) August 24, 2022

It comes as law enforcement agencies have been busy making drug busts around the state. Recently, U.S. Border Patrol agents found hundreds of fentanyl and other drugs concealed in a tractor-trailer that was trying to cross into Arizona from Mexico. Federal authorities say they’ve been seeing a surge of “rainbow fentanyl” that could attract kids and teens into drug use.

