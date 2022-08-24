Newcomers Guide
‘Bluey’s Big Play’ coming to Arizona next year

Bluey's Big Play will make a stop in Tucson Jan. 24-25, 2023.
Bluey's Big Play will make a stop in Tucson Jan. 24-25, 2023.(Broadway In Tucson)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One of Disney Junior’s biggest stars is coming to Arizona next year.

Bluey and his gang are touring the country with a new theatrical show called “Bluey’s Big Play.”

On Jan. 13 and 14, the show will be at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix. Tickets start at $33.50 and can be purchased at https://www.ticketmaster.com/artist/2726558?venueId=204807

On Jan. 24 and 25, the show will be at Centennial Hall in Tucson. Ticket information is not available yet, but details will be posted at https://events.bluey.tv/tour-dates/

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

