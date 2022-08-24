BARCOA Agaveria honors iconic Latinx spirit makers in the heart of downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- BARCOA raises a glass to honor the men and women who produce agave spirits, such as tequila, mezcal, bacanora, raicilla, and others. This little bar is a gathering place with an inclusive vibe. From the moment you walk in, you can feel deep respect for the culture of Mexico and how it seems a perfect fit for an old building in the heart of Downtown Phoenix.

Virtually everything at BARCOA was handmade by artisans in Guadalajara. From the actual bars and tile to the furniture and glassware. Even the 100-year-old doors. Everything here has a story.

BARCOA is located in The Hardware Store, a 1928 building listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Along with neighbors, XICO, an art studio, and gallery dedicated to Indigenous and Latinx art and artists, this old building has a new lease on life.

There are two levels of experiences. Behind XICO, you’ll find a casual, back-alley cantina, serving approachable classic cocktails in a fun environment connected to a bright and cheery patio. In the basement, however, you’ll find a craft cocktail lounge. It’s dark, vibey, and only open Wednesday through Saturday nights. Here, a 40-page menu awaits. Craft cocktails reimagine how agave spirits can be used with other ingredients, while flights help educate and inform.

Pro-tip: To find BARCOA, look for the radio station, then identify BARCOA’s red brick building. Parking is on the north and south sides of that red brick building.

BARCOA Agaveria

Phone: 602-980-0788 | Address: 829 N. 1st Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85003

WEBSITE: www.barcoaphx.com | Facebook | Instagram

