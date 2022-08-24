Newcomers Guide
Arizona’s professional bull riding team has a new home in the West Valley

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:38 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The state’s newest professional sports team has found a home for games and events.

The Arizona Ridge Riders, a professional bull riding team, will now reside at the Desert Diamond Arena, formerly Gila River Arena, in Glendale. The arena recently announced a name change after a new partnership.

RELATED: Gila River Arena renamed to ‘Desert Diamond Arena’

The Ridge Riders are ranked No. 3 in the league standings and are blazing a trail toward No. 1 with the highest riding percentage of any other team. The team is made up of five top-ranked bull riders and represents the Teton Ridge entertainment brand. The Ridge Riders will host their homestand event and final game starting Oct. 14 until Oct. 16.

