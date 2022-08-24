Arizona Humane Society offers working cats available ‘fur’ hire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Need help managing your pest control? The Arizona Humane Society’s Working Cat program provides an environmentally-safe alternative to poisonous pest controls.

AHS working cats are employed in barns, warehouses, workshops, greenhouses, and sheds where they are helping take care of the environment’s rodent and pest populations. In exchange for their “work”, the cats receive shelter, food, water, and care.

Almost 200 cats have found employment through the Working Cats Program this year. The program has saved the cats from being homeless or staying at the shelter. Working cats are adopted in pairs with no adoption fee. All cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

Visit the Arizona Humane Society’s website for more info on cat adoptions and the Working Cat Program.

