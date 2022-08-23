Newcomers Guide
Woman seriously hurt after being hit by car in east Phoenix

A woman was hit by a car while trying to cross Thomas road late Monday night.
A woman was hit by a car while trying to cross Thomas road late Monday night.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:12 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after she was hit by a car in east Phoenix late Monday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., Phoenix police say a car was westbound on Thomas Road near 52nd Street when the woman was hit while crossing the road. The woman was rushed to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.

The person driving the car stayed on scene, but no other information about what led up to the crash has been released. Thomas was closed in both directions into early Tuesday morning as detectives investigated.

