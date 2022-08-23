Super Bowl countdown clock unveiled at Phoenix Sky Harbor

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In just under six months, Super Bowl LVII (57) will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Let the countdown begin, as in, one you can actually watch.

Tuesday morning, the Super Bowl countdown clock has been unveiled in Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Sky Harbor is expecting 150,000 Super Bowl-related visitors from around the world early next year and of all the terminals at the airport, Terminal 4 is the busiest. At 10 a.m., the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee and Visit Phoenix unveiled the clock.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and city council members were also in attendance.

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

This will be the fourth time the big game will have been hosted in Arizona. Super Bowl XXX (30) was played in 1996 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. The next two, Super Bowls XLII (42) and XLIX (49), were played in Glendale in 2008 and 2015, respectively.

About 150,000 Super Bowl-related travelers are expected early next year for the big game that's set to be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.