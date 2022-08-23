Newcomers Guide
Thunderstorms bringing strong winds, rain as thousands without power in Apache Junction

By David Baker
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:02 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Thunderstorms from the north have hit the Phoenix and are bringing strong winds to the Valley. We have declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day. More than 4,600 SRP customers in Apache Junction are without power because of the weather. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Phoenix area until 4:45 p.m.

The storms developed along the Mogollon Rim during the early afternoon. They won’t be Valley-wide, with possible impact only being in isolated areas. The storms are expected to pack a strong wind punch with gusts of at least more than 35 mph. Click/tap here for radar.

