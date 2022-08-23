Thunderstorms bringing strong winds, rain as thousands without power in Apache Junction

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Thunderstorms from the north have hit the Phoenix and are bringing strong winds to the Valley. We have declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day. More than 4,600 SRP customers in Apache Junction are without power because of the weather. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Phoenix area until 4:45 p.m.

The storms developed along the Mogollon Rim during the early afternoon. They won’t be Valley-wide, with possible impact only being in isolated areas. The storms are expected to pack a strong wind punch with gusts of at least more than 35 mph. Click/tap here for radar.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.