Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Tempe business offers a new way to vacation in a van

Good Morning Arizona reporter, Ian Schwartz spoke with the owners of Boho Vans in Tempe about their business, customizable vans, and what's next.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Tempe business offers a unique way to vacation without the stress of flying, hotel, or amenities.

Boho Vans builds, rents, and sells modernized camper vans ready for any road trip adventure. The company started two years ago as a small business with four vans and four employees, they’ve since expanded to carrying 165 vans.

ALSO ON GOOD MORNING ARIZONA: A new way to experience Wheel of Fortune is coming to Maricopa

The vans are equipped with running water and a water heater, a stand-up fridge with a freezer, rental toilets, storage spaces, and a bed. The business was featured on Shark Tank in 2020 where they accepted an offer from shark, Barbara Corcoran.

Owners David Sodemann and Brett Ellenson say that they will be releasing their new four-seater, four sleeper van in the near future, and hope to expand the business to more states.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Boho Vans offer a new way to vacation
Jennifer Hillier
Olivia’s Book Club Podcast: Jennifer Hillier, ‘Things We Do In the Dark’
Students at Camelback Desert School donate hundreds of supplies to Child Crisis Care Arizona.
Students at an East Valley elementary school donate hundreds of items to children in need
Good Morning Arizona reporter, Ian Schwartz talks with students and faculty at Arizona State...
$3 million in college scholarships awarded to 100 Native American students