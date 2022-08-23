Suspect on the loose after shooting at Tempe Fry’s Food & Drug

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The search is on for a suspect who shot a man in front of a Tempe Fry’s Food & Drug in Tempe on Monday evening. Police say just after 6:30 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting at the grocery store near Southern and Mill avenues. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was rushed to the hospital, and is expected to survive.

Arizona’s Family was on the scene and saw the entrance of the store blocked off with crime tape. Officers were also blocking off areas behind the store. Police say the shooter has not been found and no description has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

