Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Suspect on the loose after shooting at Tempe Fry’s Food & Drug

The shooting happened near Southern and Mill avenues on Monday evening.
The shooting happened near Southern and Mill avenues on Monday evening.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:24 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The search is on for a suspect who shot a man in front of a Tempe Fry’s Food & Drug in Tempe on Monday evening. Police say just after 6:30 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting at the grocery store near Southern and Mill avenues. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was rushed to the hospital, and is expected to survive.

TRENDING: Police searching for suspect after shooting in Phoenix

Arizona’s Family was on the scene and saw the entrance of the store blocked off with crime tape. Officers were also blocking off areas behind the store. Police say the shooter has not been found and no description has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Republican lawmaker proposes plan to add $10K to Arizona teacher salaries
Police searching for suspect after shooting in Phoenix
Tempe police chief says officers working on new rescue policies after drowning - clipped version
Residents describe catastrophic flooding in small towns in Eastern Arizona
Residents describe catastrophic flooding in Duncan, Arizona