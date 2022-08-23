Newcomers Guide
Students at an East Valley elementary school donate hundreds of items to children in need

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Students at Camelback Desert School learned about the importance of kindness and giving back when they donated toys and supplies to children in need.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:35 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Students at an East Valley elementary school learned a lesson about the importance of giving back and spreading kindness in their communities.

During the month of July, students at Camelback Desert School in Scottsdale collected hundreds of wish list items like educational toys, games, and books. The students worked together to sort donations and deliver them to Child Care Crisis Arizona, an organization that provides shelter and support services to children and families.

