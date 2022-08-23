Students at an East Valley elementary school donate hundreds of items to children in need

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Students at an East Valley elementary school learned a lesson about the importance of giving back and spreading kindness in their communities.

During the month of July, students at Camelback Desert School in Scottsdale collected hundreds of wish list items like educational toys, games, and books. The students worked together to sort donations and deliver them to Child Care Crisis Arizona, an organization that provides shelter and support services to children and families.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.