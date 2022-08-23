Newcomers Guide
Storm chances climb

Storm outflows will bring gusty winds this evening, but there is also a chance of storms. Damaging winds and heavy rain will be the biggest threats.
By April Warnecke
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:59 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mostly sunny morning with temperatures in the 80s gives way to a partly sunny afternoon with a high of 103 degrees. Look for strong winds to develop in parts of town later this evening and tonight. 15-25 per hour winds are likely with gusts to 35 miles per hour out of the Southwest and East. Blowing Dust is possible as well.

Storm outflows will bring gusty winds this evening, but there is also a chance of storms. For the Valley, that chance is at about 20% today as storms try to move off the higher elevations to our northeast down into the Valley. Damaging winds and heavy rain will be the biggest threats.

There’s a much better chance of storms tomorrow across the Valley and state. Storm chances are near 40% in the Valley during the day, climbing a bit to 50% by the evening hours. Look for a high temperature Wednesday of 101 degrees.

Storm chances decrease a bit Thursday, but storms are still possible Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. At this point, it looks like we might see a monsoon break with dry weather on the way for Sunday and Monday. We’ll keep you updated on the changing weather pattern as the weekend gets closer.

