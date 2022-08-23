Newcomers Guide
Scottsdale Airport hoping to alleviate bottlenecks with new federal grants

Ahead of the WM Open, Barrett-Jackson, and the Super Bowl, the Scottsdale Airport is getting some major upgrades.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:06 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than $5.4 million in grants from the FAA are being put to good use at the Scottsdale Airport.

The airport is using the money to improve safety and capacity in a matter of months, with major events happening in Scottsdale and around the Valley in early 2023. Super Bowl LVII, the Barrett Jackson car auction, and the Waste Management Phoenix Open are all happening within weeks of each other.

Most of the money will go towards solving the airport’s bottleneck problem. According to the airport, the mix of business jets and smaller planes can cause a backup to depart. One specific project will reconstruct a portion of the taxiway and taxiway connectors to current federal safety standards. It’s also designed to allow more space for the aircraft and allows the air traffic control tower to clear aircraft for departure.

