Road rage shooting in north Phoenix leaves man in the hospital, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department says a case of road rage ended with a man being shot late Monday night.

Officers say it happened near Greenway Road and 35th Avenue around 11:15 p.m. When police showed up, they learned that a man had been shot by someone driving a car in the area. Detectives said they were investigating the incident as road rage, but no other information about what led up to the shooting was released.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected by okay.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.