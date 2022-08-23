Newcomers Guide
Road rage shooting in north Phoenix leaves man in the hospital, police say

Police are investigating a road rage shooting near 35th Avenue and Greenway.
Police are investigating a road rage shooting near 35th Avenue and Greenway.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department says a case of road rage ended with a man being shot late Monday night.

Officers say it happened near Greenway Road and 35th Avenue around 11:15 p.m. When police showed up, they learned that a man had been shot by someone driving a car in the area. Detectives said they were investigating the incident as road rage, but no other information about what led up to the shooting was released.

RELATED: Arizona ranks #4 for states with the most deadly road rage shootings, study says

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected by okay.

