Phoenix Suns bring back classic uniforms inspired by ‘92-93 season

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a throwback 30 years in the making. The Phoenix Suns announced Tuesday that they’re bringing back the iconic uniform from the team’s historic 1992-1993 season, when Charles Barkley and company won the Western Conference Finals and played the Chicago Bulls in a thrilling NBA Finals.

It was a season that brought a new uniform, one that quickly become a cult classic in the Valley of the Sun, showing a rising sunburst. It also marked the arrival of Charles Barkley, a now-NBA Hall of Famer, who won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award that same season.

“This is one of the most iconic uniforms in all of sports. They mark an era of fantastic success for the franchise during a time of significant growth for the NBA as a whole,” said Chris Grasha, creative director for the Suns. “Fans have been looking to see these return to the court for a long time and the 30th anniversary of that historic season is the perfect time to bring them back.”

A new Nike Hardwood Classic Edition uniform is a modern version of the cult classic, the team says. It features the iconic purple base, the sunburst logo and SUNS written in a similar 90s-style font. The shorts also have an asymmetrical design with “PHOENIX” written diagonally on the leg and is lined with the very same orange trim.

The Phoenix Suns will wear the uniform throughout the season to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the playoffs. The team will also host 90s nights, and in the coming weeks release a collection of apparel. To learn more, click/tap here.

The streaking sun. The asymmetrical shorts.



A closer look at one of the most iconic uniforms in NBA history.@PayPal | https://t.co/mOggQGcSQa pic.twitter.com/6eS0UgnC3U — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 23, 2022

