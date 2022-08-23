Man dead after shooting in east Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was shot and killed at an east Phoenix apartment early Tuesday morning.

Phoenix police were called out to a shooting at the Fountain Oaks Apartments near 40th Street and McDowell Road around 1:10 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in a second-story apartment unit. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. No other information has been released.

Detectives are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. Police say witnesses weren’t able to describe or see any suspects at the apartment complex at the time of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with Arizona’s Family for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.