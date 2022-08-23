Newcomers Guide
Man dead after shooting in east Phoenix apartment

Police are investigating a shooting that turned deadly at a Phoenix apartment early Tuesday...
Police are investigating a shooting that turned deadly at a Phoenix apartment early Tuesday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:31 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was shot and killed at an east Phoenix apartment early Tuesday morning.

Phoenix police were called out to a shooting at the Fountain Oaks Apartments near 40th Street and McDowell Road around 1:10 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in a second-story apartment unit. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. No other information has been released.

RELATED: Man detained after shooting leaves woman in critical condition in Phoenix

Detectives are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. Police say witnesses weren’t able to describe or see any suspects at the apartment complex at the time of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with Arizona’s Family for updates.

