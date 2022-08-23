Man accused of killing another man over a stolen bike in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A homeless man is in custody after police say he shot and killed a man following an argument about a stolen bike last week in Phoenix. On Aug. 16, just after 8 a.m., police were called out to a shooting at an apartment complex near 35th and Northern avenues. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. According to court documents, witnesses told police that 36-year-old Richard John Archuleta Jr. and the unidentified man were arguing about a stolen bike. Archuleta then shot the man and took off before officers arrived, court paperwork said.

Two days after the shooting, officers were called out to a complex near 52nd Street and Thomas Road around 7 a.m. Residents were reporting a man was passed out on the stairs with a gun. According to court paperwork, officers arrived and identified the man as Archuleta. Investigators say Archuleta also had a small bag of fentanyl pills in his pocket. Detectives say he admitted to shooting the man. He told police the man began to “bully him” and “accused of him of stealing the bicycle,” court documents say. Archuleta then told the police he told the man he stole the bike from someone else. Finally, police say Archuleta told officers he tried to shoot the man in the leg and did not intend to kill him.

Court paperwork says Archuleta had at least five felony convictions spanning between 2005 to 2021 and could not own a gun. Archuleta was booked on one count of second-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.