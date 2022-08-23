Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Man accused of killing another man over a stolen bike in Phoenix

Archuleta was booked on one count of second-degree murder.
Archuleta was booked on one count of second-degree murder.(MCSO)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:12 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A homeless man is in custody after police say he shot and killed a man following an argument about a stolen bike last week in Phoenix. On Aug. 16, just after 8 a.m., police were called out to a shooting at an apartment complex near 35th and Northern avenues. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. According to court documents, witnesses told police that 36-year-old Richard John Archuleta Jr. and the unidentified man were arguing about a stolen bike. Archuleta then shot the man and took off before officers arrived, court paperwork said.

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Woman hits Phoenix convenience store worker in face with brick during robbery

Two days after the shooting, officers were called out to a complex near 52nd Street and Thomas Road around 7 a.m. Residents were reporting a man was passed out on the stairs with a gun. According to court paperwork, officers arrived and identified the man as Archuleta. Investigators say Archuleta also had a small bag of fentanyl pills in his pocket. Detectives say he admitted to shooting the man. He told police the man began to “bully him” and “accused of him of stealing the bicycle,” court documents say. Archuleta then told the police he told the man he stole the bike from someone else. Finally, police say Archuleta told officers he tried to shoot the man in the leg and did not intend to kill him.

TRENDING: Pentagon rejects DC request for National Guard migrant help

Court paperwork says Archuleta had at least five felony convictions spanning between 2005 to 2021 and could not own a gun. Archuleta was booked on one count of second-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The body camera video from police that morning sparked criticism towards the responding officers.
Drowning at Tempe Town Lake pushes police to create new water rescue protocol
Mesa police shoot suspected burglar during standoff
Queen Creek fitness instructor drowns while on volunteer trip in Costa Rica
Convicted felon accused of running fake charity golf tournament in Scottsdale