LIVE NOW: Police searching for suspect after shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are currently searching for a suspect after a shooting in Phoenix on Monday night. Officers confirmed the shooting happened just north of Glendale Avenue near Interstate 17.

Officers say one person was shot and taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown. There’s still a heavy police presence in the area as the search continues. No description of a suspect has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

