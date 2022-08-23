Newcomers Guide
First Alert WX Day: Tuesday strong storms packing a wind punch!

Stormy commute home from 4-6 p.m.
First Alert Weather Day Graphic(First Alert Weather Day Graphic)
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:27 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for severe thunderstorms with damaging wind and brief heavy rain. Highs just over the 100-degree mark, dewpoints in the 60′s, an increasingly unstable atmosphere, and good steering currents have increased our chance for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening across the Valley.

Look for these storms to be isolated and not Valley-wide. But these are expected to be strong wind-makers. Damaging gusts are possible tonight so please secure patio furniture, umbrellas, etc., in your outdoor space. Blowing dust is possible as well during the evening commute home. Overnight lows are expected to be in the lower 80′s to upper 70′s, depending on rainfall times. Brief heavy rain but localized flooding is not expected. Look for these storms to pass by 10 p.m. tonight to the southwest.

Chance of storms remains in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon and evening. These storms could produce a bit more rain than Tuesday’s wind makers, as moisture levels will be increased at all levels. Storms should be more widely scattered across the Valley as well. After we roll into Thursday, chances of storms decrease from west to east each day and into early next week. As a result, we could see an increased heat risk towards the middle of next week.

