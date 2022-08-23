Feds say Kyrene School District failed to respond to anti-Semitic harassment of student

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Department of Education says that Tempe-based Kyrene School District failed to appropriately protect a student from months of anti-Semitic harassment, in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) says the harassment went on for about five months and happened both at school and on social media by several classmates.

The OCR says the student was harassed by nine students who had called her “dirty Jew” and “filthy Jew,” among other anti-Semitic statements. She also claimed that the students were making jokes about the Holocaust, which included speaking with a German accent and marching and saluting “like Nazi soldiers.” Other allegations in the letter detailed sexually charged statements with reference to the girl’s Jewish heritage.

Federal officials found that harassment caused to fall behind in her classes and left her emotionally traumatized. The Department of Education also said that the school district did not take significant action until after several months of learning that the harassment was happening.

Part of a voluntary resolution includes reimbursement for tutoring, 10 hours of career counseling or college guidance, and reimbursement for any services incurred during the reported harassment and the 12 months following the initial reporting date. Kyrene School District has also agreed to prominently display an anti-harassment statement on its website and most of its print publications. The school district will also review its policies and procedures to make the reporting process and anti-harassment policies especially clear and will now include annual training for all staff.

Arizona’s Family has reached out to the Kyrene School District for a statement. A district spokesperson said a statement is coming later on Tuesday.

